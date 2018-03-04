Land in SA was taken through ‘genocide’ and will be returned: Malema

“Now is the time of the thinkers. Let us talk about how do we take into the hands of the people through dialogue‚ through robust debate‚ without any threats of civil war.”

Malema wants to remove Athol Trollip as the mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on April 6 because he is white.

“Why not [Herman] Mashaba? Why not Solly [Msimanga] and all of that? Because the mayor of [the] DA in PE (Port Elizabeth) is a white man‚” Malema said.

“Not because Mashaba and Solly will not be touched. They will be touched‚ don’t worry‚ but we are starting with this whiteness.”

Malema said the party does not care about “white feelings”.

“Trollip deserves nothing from us. We don’t hate white people‚ we just love black people.”

A public spat erupted between the EFF and the DA because of their different stances on expropriation of land without compensation. This issue was recently debated in the National Assembly in Parliament after the ANC decided to expropriate land without compensation at their 54th Congress in December.