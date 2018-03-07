The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claims Pick n Pay has responded with arrogance to the call to remove all listeriosis-tainted products‚ and called on the public to visit its outlets and “help” them remove such items.

EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the action should be extended to “other retail stores‚ like Shoprite‚ Woolworths and others”.

“Fighters across the country‚ together with all South Africans‚ must help managers and staff of these retail stores to remove listeriosis products from our shelves.”

The party also demands that Pick n Pay refund all customers returning their products‚ even those without receipts.

“It is very clear that no one would keep a receipt if they did not intend on returning the product. It is only noble to accept this to be the case‚ and refund customers.” Ndlozi said.

TimesLIVE phoned Pick n Pay’s customer care hotline and asked if we could return products in the recall without a receipt – and you already can.