EFF calls on 'fighters' to remove listeriosis products

07 March 2018 - 17:29 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat to the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg on March 5 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claims Pick n Pay has responded with arrogance to the call to remove all listeriosis-tainted products‚ and called on the public to visit its outlets and “help” them remove such items.

EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the action should be extended to “other retail stores‚ like Shoprite‚ Woolworths and others”.

“Fighters across the country‚ together with all South Africans‚ must help managers and staff of these retail stores to remove listeriosis products from our shelves.”

The party also demands that Pick n Pay refund all customers returning their products‚ even those without receipts.

“It is very clear that no one would keep a receipt if they did not intend on returning the product. It is only noble to accept this to be the case‚ and refund customers.” Ndlozi said.

TimesLIVE phoned Pick n Pay’s customer care hotline and asked if we could return products in the recall without a receipt – and you already can.

Listeriosis - what to do with your Enterprise or Rainbow polony?

If you have any of the polony or sausage products named by the health ministry as possible culprits in South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak - ...
News
3 days ago

Polony and a list of other Enterprise products from its Polokwane and Germiston factories were identified by the Department of Health as the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis.

Pick n Pay group executive for strategy and corporate affairs David North reassured customers that all contaminated products have been removed from their outlets. He said the safety of their customers is a primary concern.

“We removed all affected products produced by Enterprise and Rainbow Foods Limited immediately after the minister’s announcement on Sunday. All our butchery‚ deli areas and fridges have been sanitised following the recall to avoid any risk of cross-contamination.

“Customers can be reassured that all products available in our stores are fresh and are safe to eat. No cooked meats currently sold in Pick n Pay are supplied by Enterprise or Rainbow Foods Limited‚” North said.

He said customers are welcome to return food items bought at Pick n Pay for a full refund.

