Apart from a few isolated incidents‚ which included protests at some voting stations‚ the voter registration and address update campaign got off to a positive start on Saturday morning‚ the Electoral Commission (IEC) says.

It said that almost all voting stations around the country were reported open and operational from 8am as the campaign got under way.

Over 73‚000 election officials were reported in place in some 22‚600 voting stations to register new voters and to allow already registered voters to check and update their address details in preparation for the upcoming national and provincial elections next year‚ it said.