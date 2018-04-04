In the public sector wage bill‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has inherited a monster that has grown out of all control. His ability to tackle it will reveal his political clout within a party that does not want to harm its support base.

So says Institute of Race Relations head of politics and governance‚ Gareth van Onselen‚ in a report titled "The Public Sector Wage Bill: Slaying the Dragon".

Government and unions are currently before the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council‚ trying to negotiate a new wage agreement for civil servants.

Van Onselen said: “The negotiations are a litmus test for Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration and the outcome will go some way towards revealing just how much influence the president is able to wield‚ and‚ simultaneously‚ will shed light on South Africa's long-term economic prospects.”

Van Onselen added: “The problem government faces is this: The public sector wage bill is spiralling out of control. As the size of the public service has expanded year in and year out since 1994‚ so the wage bill has grown‚ above inflation almost every year‚ over the same period.”