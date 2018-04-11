Mourners who will be attending the funeral service‚ the police said‚ "are urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner".

"Attendees are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience so that all participants can mourn in a safe and secure environment. Parents and guardians are advised to give careful consideration to bringing along young children.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who unlawfully discharges firearms."

This warning comes after the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) at the weekend condemned incidents allegedly involving some of its members firing guns into the air outside Madikizela-Mandela's home‚ due to the risk of potential injuries when weapons are discharged in civilian and populated areas. The practise is common when ex-MK vets bid farewell to their former comrades.

Wednesday's SAPS statement also cautioned the community of Fourways‚ particularly people in close proximity to the Fourways Memorial Park where Madikizela-Mandela will be buried‚ "that extremely loud bangs will be heard in that vicinity (during the 19-gun salute) that may have an effect on people".