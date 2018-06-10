Politics

AfriForum mulling legal action on land expropriation without compensation

10 June 2018 - 15:53 By Timeslive
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets during a media briefing announcing the organisation’s response to the land expropriation bill compensation on March 19, 2018 in Centurion, South Africa.
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets during a media briefing announcing the organisation’s response to the land expropriation bill compensation on March 19, 2018 in Centurion, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier

The civil rights group AfriForum says it is considering legal action over the issue of expropriation of land without compensation.

Ernst Roets‚ deputy CEO of AfriForum‚ said the organisation had notified Parliament in writing that it would consult its legal team regarding the option to declare the process entailing that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to empower the state to expropriate property without compensation as illegal.

“This follows after attempts by the parliamentary committee – which was compiled with the objective to revise the Constitution – to consult with the public regarding the amendment of Section 25 already had to bid defiance to various procedural crises‚” Roets said.

He said it appeared that the process related to gaining the public’s input had been manipulated from the beginning to reach an outcome that would support the ruling party’s stance.

“AfriForum has identified 10 potential procedural irregularities that may have a substantial impact on the outcome of the process regarding the public hearings that have been organised for this objective and that already need to kick off in two weeks.”

AfriForum has identified 10 potential procedural irregularities that may have a substantial impact on the outcome of the process.

These included many of the venues at which these public hearings would take place still not being known to the public as well as the times they would start‚ or the agenda that would be followed.

“It is clear that the venues that were chosen in which these public hearings will take place‚ are mostly located within wards in which the ruling party has more support.”

Roets said AfriForum had made a plea to the parliamentary committee to urgently tackle these issues.

“The organisation has also communicated that even though it reserves its rights in this regard‚ it will still participate in the public participation processes with the aim to lay out important facts regarding expropriation without compensation.”

READ MORE:

Claim about decrease in farm murders a ‘misrepresentation’‚ says AfriForum

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has hit back at a report by agricultural industry body AgriSA claiming farm murders are at their lowest in 19 ...
News
10 days ago

'Apartheid was not a crime against humanity': AfriForum CEO's remark sparks outrage

There were not enough people killed during apartheid to justify it being called a crime against humanity.
Politics
27 days ago

Land reform must happen‚ Ramaphosa tells Afrikanerbond

Land reform is a must.
News
3 days ago

Government must immediately use Constitution to expropriate land without compensation: ANC

The ANC wants government to immediately use section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.
Politics
12 days ago

Most read

  1. DA mayor 'ignores' party's instruction to step down from top Knysna post Politics
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Thanks‚ Kolisi‚ for reminding us we can change SA despite our ... Ideas
  3. AfriForum mulling legal action on land expropriation without compensation Politics
  4. City of Johannesburg to lay complaint against City Press Politics
  5. Zweli Mkhize denies R4.5-million kickback allegation Politics

Latest Videos

Koster: A town failed by its municipality is now being run by its residents
Meet Pepper- The first humanoid robot in South Africa
X