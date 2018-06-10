Politics

Zweli Mkhize denies R4.5-million kickback allegation

10 June 2018 - 12:08 By Timeslive
Zweli Mkhize
Zweli Mkhize
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize on Sunday denied that he ever facilitated a loan from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for a fee. 

The Sunday Times reported that a letter of demand from a Johannesburg law firm exposed the alleged R4.5-million kickback for Mkhize and other ANC supporters for helping an oil company get a huge loan from the PIC.

The letter‚ dated October 2017‚ names Mkhize in a legal claim against Afric Oil‚ which describes itself as South Africa’s 'first BEE fuel distribution company"'

It claims that at a meeting at Luthuli House “sometime in early June 2016” a loan application to the PIC “was extensively discussed and the TG agreed to promote Afric Oil’s projects‚ including providing support for the facilitation of the PIC loan”.

It says a “fund-raising fee shall be shared among them”‚ with R4.5-million going to Mkhize. The loan was for R210-million.

The law firm claims to be acting for Zonkizizwe Investments, which it says is “wholly owned by the ANC”.

In a statement on Sunday‚ Mkhize called the allegations ridiculous and said: “I have never facilitated the said loan negotiations nor have I sought any ‘facilitation fee’ from the said company."

He added that he would be seeking legal advice.

In a second statement, Mkhize said that during his tenure as the ANC treasurer-general he met with various companies who would brief him on their operations, strategies or plans. "This is no way meant that my intervention was required. At no stage did I enter into an agreement to facilitate loans for a fee," he said,

PIC loan kickback comes back to haunt Zweli Mkhize

A letter of demand from a Johannesburg law firm has exposed an alleged R4.5-million kickback for former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and other ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. DA mayor 'ignores' party's instruction to step down from top Knysna post Politics
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Thanks‚ Kolisi‚ for reminding us we can change SA despite our ... Ideas
  3. AfriForum mulling legal action on land expropriation without compensation Politics
  4. City of Johannesburg to lay complaint against City Press Politics
  5. Zweli Mkhize denies R4.5-million kickback allegation Politics

Latest Videos

Koster: A town failed by its municipality is now being run by its residents
Meet Pepper- The first humanoid robot in South Africa
X