Bongmusa Mthembu wins third Comrades Marathon title
10 June 2018 - 11:31
Bongmusa Mthembu captured his third Comrades Marathon title on Sunday in a feat that also saw him become the second local man to win the popular KwaZulu-Natal ultra-race back-to-back.
The last man to do so was Bruce Fordyce in 1988.
Mthembu‚ of Arthur Ford Athletics Club‚ breasted the tape at the finish at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 5:26:39.
Joseph Mphuthi made it a South African 1-2 in second spot in a time of 5:35:14.
Joseph Mphuthi took 2nd place in a time of 5:35:14. He runs for Sibanye Gold Kloof Athletic Club #Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/V8eq8vB6C6— Comrades Marathon (@ComradesRace) June 10, 2018