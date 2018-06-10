Sport

Bongmusa Mthembu wins third Comrades Marathon title

10 June 2018 - 11:31 By Daniel Mothowagae

Bongmusa Mthembu captured his third Comrades Marathon title on Sunday in a feat that also saw him become the second local man to win the popular KwaZulu-Natal ultra-race back-to-back.

The last man to do so was Bruce Fordyce in 1988.

Mthembu‚ of Arthur Ford Athletics Club‚ breasted the tape at the finish at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 5:26:39.

Joseph Mphuthi made it a South African 1-2 in second spot in a time of 5:35:14.

