Gauteng will do lifestyle audits on the executive... sometime

Gauteng premier David Makhura says he is still committed in doing lifestyle audits in provincial government but 'this has to be done the right way'.

This comes as Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom accused Makhura of delaying the lifestyle audits on the members of his executive.

Makhura told the provincial legislature that he is still engaging relevant institutions which will help conduct the lifestyle audits.

This angered the DA‚ which feels that the lifestyle audits are not viewed with any urgency by provincial government. “I am very disappointed by the slow progress in this matter as corruption is rife in provincial government departments and lifestyle audits are a useful tool to pick up areas for investigation‚” said Bloom.

But Makhura’s spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that provincial government wants to follow due process and utilise the relevant agencies in the audits.