Politics

Gauteng will do lifestyle audits on the executive... sometime

20 June 2018 - 09:43 By Penwell Dlamini
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Gauteng premier David Makhura says he is still committed in doing lifestyle audits in provincial government but 'this has to be done the right way'.

This comes as Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom accused Makhura of delaying the lifestyle audits on the members of his executive.

Makhura told the provincial legislature that he is still engaging relevant institutions which will help conduct the lifestyle audits.

This angered the DA‚ which feels that the lifestyle audits are not viewed with any urgency by provincial government. “I am very disappointed by the slow progress in this matter as corruption is rife in provincial government departments and lifestyle audits are a useful tool to pick up areas for investigation‚” said Bloom.

But Makhura’s spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that provincial government wants to follow due process and utilise the relevant agencies in the audits.

Mantashe admits to corruption in his department

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has admitted to corruption in his department‚ especially pertaining to the administering of mining licences.
Politics
1 month ago

“In government there are agencies that are empowered to conduct lifestyle audits. When you take a decision to have lifestyle audits‚ you have to consult these agencies. It is true that the premier said we are consulting with the police and the SA Revenue Service‚ so that we follow the law.

"We don’t want to embark on a process that will end us in courts. [The issue of lifestyle audits] is something that the premier takes very seriously‚” said Sekhonyane.

She added that Makhura will on Wednesday meet the ethics council which he established to advise provincial government on issues of integrity. This council is led by former auditor-general Terence Nombembe.

“The premier’s intention is to see the lifestyle audits happening in this term of administration. Obviously‚ we are now dependent on the advice and consultation from the agencies that are empowered to conduct the lifestyle audits‚” Sekhonyane said.

In his statement‚ Bloom argued that the premier should not only rely on state agencies for the audits. “He doesn’t have to wait for a state agency to do these audits; private companies can do it.” 

READ MORE

Scopa demands lifestyle audits for Sita and SAPS members amid Boeremag link

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it wants lifestyle audits to be conducted on employees of the South African Police Service and ...
News
1 month ago

Living the life at SOEs? Watch out... Pravin's coming for you

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has proposed lifestyle audits for executives of state-owned enterprises.
Politics
1 month ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Pravin Gordhan's Gornado shakes up public enterprises

In his own words, Pravin Gordhan sees his work as the 'recapture' of state-owned companies 
Business
24 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | ANC MP shot dead in suspected robbery Politics
  2. National Development Plan target is far off Politics
  3. Jiba's visit to NPA offices could be in violation of high court order Politics
  4. Gauteng will do lifestyle audits on the executive... sometime Politics
  5. ANC scrambles to avoid court action by unhappy members Politics

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X