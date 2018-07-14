Politics

Parliamentary committee to resume land expropriation hearings after short break

14 July 2018 - 13:47 By Timeslive
The area in Blue Hills where land grabs took place on March 17, 2018 in Midrand, South Africa. Several areas in South Africa have seen land invasions following Parliament's adoption of a motion to review the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The area in Blue Hills where land grabs took place on March 17, 2018 in Midrand, South Africa. Several areas in South Africa have seen land invasions following Parliament's adoption of a motion to review the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

The parliamentary Joint Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) will restart its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution next week after a short break.

The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation‚ and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

A delegation of the CRC will on Tuesday begin with hearings in the North West while another delegation will start on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The committee has already held hearings in the Northern Cape‚ Limpopo‚ Free State and Mpumalanga.

READ MORE: 

It's a myth that whites were given land for free: Lekota

Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota broke down in tears while reflecting on the direction SA had taken under the leadership of a ...
Politics
1 day ago

We will not take your land from you – Ramaphosa assures Zulu king

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the government will not expropriate land under the controversial Ingonyama ...
Politics
7 days ago

Ramaphosa appoints Mabuza to head land reform committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on land reform‚ to be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.
Politics
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliamentary committee to resume land expropriation hearings after short break Politics
  2. Disputed ANC KZN elective conference to finally go ahead Politics
  3. Athol Trollip's 'bribe' accuser changes her tune in court Politics
  4. Mkhwebane's new role advancing good governance‚ human rights in Africa Politics
  5. Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga takes flak over 'body builder' aide Politics

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X