Parliament's constitutional review committee heard on Thursday that Section 25 of the Constitution need not be amended for land to be expropriated.

The committee began the first leg of its public hearings for Gauteng on Thursday‚ with hundreds packing into a community hall in Westonaria.

The hearings focus on whether Section 25‚ which deals with property rights‚ should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

One of the first arguments was delivered by community member Isaac Mojawesi‚ who said government should rather improve its policy implementation before any amendment is made.