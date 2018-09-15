The board of the SABC reminded ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Saturday that it is in charge of affairs at the public broadcaster.

This followed reported statements by Magashule‚ in which he indicated that the ANC had made a decision not to “allow” the section 189 process currently under way at the SABC‚ which the board said on Saturday it had noted with concern and had caused some confusion among its employees and other stakeholders.

“In this context‚ the SABC believes it is necessary to confirm that the Board has the exclusive power in terms of section 13(11) of the Broadcasting Act‚ 1999 to ‘control the affairs of the Corporation’. This includes how the SABC operates the business of the public broadcaster and conducts labour relations with its employees‚” the board of the public broadcaster said in a statement.