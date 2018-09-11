WATCH | ‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
11 September 2018 - 18:53
Sunday Times had a sit-down interview with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
Here are five times he denied plotting against President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma.
Sunday Times had a sit-down interview with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Here are 5 times he denied plotting against President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma.