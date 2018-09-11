Politics

WATCH | ‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations

11 September 2018 - 18:53 By TimesLIVE
ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule on September 11 2018 admitted to meeting former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel but denied the meeting was to discuss how to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: ALON SKUY

Sunday Times had a sit-down interview with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Here are five times he denied plotting against President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma.

Sunday Times had a sit-down interview with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Here are 5 times he denied plotting against President Cyril Ramaphosa with former president Jacob Zuma. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

