WATCH LIVE | Barbara Hogan to tell all at state capture inquiry

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan is testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Hogan is expected to testify how former president Jacob Zuma made it difficult for her to do her job and how his friends‚ the Guptas‚ pressured her into scrapping a lucrative flight route to benefit their business interests.

Hogan's testimony will be followed by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who will be the second serving cabinet minister to give evidence at the inquiry after finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's dramatic testimony last week.

Gordhan has been asked by the commission to give evidence about his dismissal in March 2017, when he and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were removed from the finance ministry in a midnight reshuffle.