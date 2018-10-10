Politics

We've got evidence implicating Ramaphosa's office: Maimane

10 October 2018 - 10:06 By Timeslive
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the state capture commission.

Maimane said‚ given his position‚ Ramaphosa could not plead ignorance about the "wholesale corrupt capture of the ANC and of National Government and its entities in government."

"The DA is also in possession of email communication which appears to suggest while Deputy President‚ Ramaphosa's office assisted in the identity change of an individual with close ties to Gupta associate Ashu Chalwa. I will be submitting this to the President's Office requesting a full explanation‚" he said in a statement.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The state capture commission is probing allegations that the Gupta family used their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to score lucrative government contracts.

Maimane said Ramaphosa must answer the following questions at the commission:

• At what stage he became aware of the capture of the ANC and the national government and its entities;

• What steps he took subsequent to becoming aware of such;

• As Chairperson of the Inter-ministerial Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) while Deputy President‚ what knowledge he had on the appointment of Gupta-friendly individuals to SOE boards;

• Why he personally appointed several individuals with ties to the Guptas to his first Cabinet on 26 February 2018; and

• Whether he was aware of any "special work" being performed for the Guptas and their associates by his office while he was Deputy President.

"South Africans deserve a President who is willing to lead and take bold action when it comes to corruption. Ramaphosa must therefore appear and account before the Zondo Commission‚" Maimane said.

