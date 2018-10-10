We've got evidence implicating Ramaphosa's office: Maimane

The state capture commission is probing allegations that the Gupta family used their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to score lucrative government contracts.

Maimane said Ramaphosa must answer the following questions at the commission:

• At what stage he became aware of the capture of the ANC and the national government and its entities;

• What steps he took subsequent to becoming aware of such;

• As Chairperson of the Inter-ministerial Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) while Deputy President‚ what knowledge he had on the appointment of Gupta-friendly individuals to SOE boards;

• Why he personally appointed several individuals with ties to the Guptas to his first Cabinet on 26 February 2018; and

• Whether he was aware of any "special work" being performed for the Guptas and their associates by his office while he was Deputy President.

"South Africans deserve a President who is willing to lead and take bold action when it comes to corruption. Ramaphosa must therefore appear and account before the Zondo Commission‚" Maimane said.