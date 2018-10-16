Politics

We are watching Blade Nzimande at state capture commission‚ says Malema

16 October 2018 - 13:49 By Zingisa Mvumvu
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will keep a sharp eye on minister of transport Blade Nzimande's submissions at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have now set their sights on SACP leader and minister of transport Blade Nzimande in the state capture commission of inquiry.

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Tuesday his party would be monitoring Nzimande very closely when he appeared to give evidence before the commission.

"Let Blade Nzimande go to the commission and answer truthfully. That's what we said to Nhlanhla Nene‚" the red beret leader added.

According to Malema‚ a lot of high-ranking officials in the ANC who are perceived to be anti-Jacob Zuma are going to be exposed over their involvement in state capture because "we have information".


Malema said suggestions that they collaborated with the ANC "Zuma faction" were far-fetched.

"We will never work for Zuma‚ we would rather die‚" he said.

