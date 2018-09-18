South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary Blade Nzimande on Tuesday called on the tripartite alliance to discuss allegations of a plot against President Cyril Ramaphosa at its next alliance summit.

Addressing delegates at the Cosatu conference in Midrand‚ Nzimande called on the alliance not to let the matter slide.

"This thing is not only a threat to the ANC‚ it is a threat to our revolution as a whole. And it must be discussed‚ and it must be dealt with‚ we must go to the bottom of it‚" said Nzimande.

He said the plot was part of a fightback campaign against people opposed to state capture.

"We even pointed out as the SACP where we think this fightback is coming from. We are therefore not surprised at all about talks now of political plots‚" said Nzimande.