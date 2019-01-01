Barberton families get houses thanks to David Mabuza

“I’m very happy our people are going to sleep through this night to next year from their new houses. I made a promise and thanks God I was able to come back and bless the promise.

“Besides campaigning for the ANC, asking these people to vote for the ANC too, we know government departments alone need people to give from their pockets to help curb this backlog. I wish these people a very good year,” said Mabuza.

Mabuza also gave groceries to each of the families who received a new house.

Mabuza had promised to build 100 houses for the impoverished Lowville community near Barberton where the Lily mine was forced to close after a collapse resulting in the death of three mine workers in 2015.

He told Sowetan that the building of the houses had started.

“When it comes to Lowville, yes we have started building the houses and are now delivering the services which the people needed. About the mine itself, we are with investors to run the mine so that our people can go back to work,” said Mabuza.

- SowetanLIVE