What is PIC doing to claw back billions in pensioners' money? - DA

What is being done to recover R4.3bn worth of pensioners’ money that was “irregularly” invested by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) into Ayo Technology Solutions?

That is the question being asked by the DA of deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele who is also chair of the PIC board.

In a dramatic announcement at the start of the second day of the inquiry into the PIC on Tuesday, evidence leader advocate Jannie Lubbe announced that the executive for listed investments had been suspended with immediate effect overnight, reported BusinessLIVE.

Deon Botha, head of corporate affairs at the PIC, issued a statement on behalf of the board explaining: “Following responses that were given to SCOPA in Parliament in December 2018, the Public Investment Corporation Board resolved to commence an investigation into the Ayo Technology Solution transaction, with specific focus on the role that employees of the PIC may have played.