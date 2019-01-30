Mabuza caused chaos at North West meetings, Supra says in court

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and his supporters have identified Deputy President David Mabuza as one of the ANC leaders who caused chaos at provincial meetings that led to the sacking of the North West leadership.

Mahumapelo and his backers made this submission at the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday through their lawyer, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

They were referring to often chaotic ANC regional meetings held in the lead-up to the disablement of the ANC North West provincial executive committee (PEC). The group is represented by Ngcukaitobi and advocate Dali Mpofu.