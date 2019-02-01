Political parties heat up their campaigns ahead of elections
Electioneering by political parties to ensure South Africans lend them their votes come the 2019 general elections is still under way.
While the EFF promises land and economic freedom, the ruling party promises to grow South Africa and the official opposition, the DA, promises jobs.
South Africans seem to be spoiled for choice.
EFF
Ahead of its manifesto launch on February 4 at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, the party is preparing its supporters.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema mobilizing communities in Tshwane towards the #EFFManifestoLaunch taking place this Saturday, 2 February 2019, #GiantStadium, Soshanguve pic.twitter.com/5Pz6PMr5Bz— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 31, 2019
ANC
After its election manifesto launch at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in January, it’s all systems go for the party’s provincial manifestos. They are being launched on Saturday at the Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley.
PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO LAUNCH GOES TO PROVINCES— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 30, 2019
This weekend, we are in Northern Cape for the provincial People’s Manifesto Launch with the President.
GALESHEWE STADIUM, KIMBERLEY
GATES OPEN 08:00
THE PRESIDENT SPEAKS !! #GrowSouthAfrica #voteANC pic.twitter.com/OWXOuF1oSb
DA
The opposition handed Prasa a memorandum of demands. It wants Metrorail trains to be controlled by metros, believing they will be better managed and, therefore, prevent commuter deaths.
Handing over our memorandum!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 30, 2019
We have a rail plan that will create a safe and well-managed railway system which puts commuters first and will ensure job security.
The plan is based on five aspects:
🚝 Stabilising & modernising the current rail system;#PRASA pic.twitter.com/YpjoqnIZRK