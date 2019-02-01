Political parties heat up their campaigns ahead of elections

Electioneering by political parties to ensure South Africans lend them their votes come the 2019 general elections is still under way.

While the EFF promises land and economic freedom, the ruling party promises to grow South Africa and the official opposition, the DA, promises jobs.

South Africans seem to be spoiled for choice.

EFF

Ahead of its manifesto launch on February 4 at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, the party is preparing its supporters.