WATCH | A band and Scorpions reloaded: The only Sona 2019 videos that matter

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday.

Whether South Africans sat in front of their tellys to catch the action or kept an eye out on Twitter for big announcements, Sona 2019 dominated conversation.

So, whether you need a recap on the big news (issa lot to take in) or want more than the Twitter wrap, here are five essential videos to keep you on track.

The fashion - ’cause what’s Sona without a fancy frock?