Minister suspends nine officials for alleged involvement in fraud and corruption

Following this, the committee recommended for a forensic investigation by the office of the auditor-general on two programmes of the department.

It included the Black Business Supplier Development Programme (BBSDP) and the Cooperatives Incentive Scheme (CIS).

Bhengu said that former director-general Edith Vries only agreed after some time for the investigation to be done.

“Corruption and fraudulent activities identified in the forensic report point to a well-established network involving officials who were inherited from the department of trade and industry (DTI), network facilitators and service providers who operated outside of the DTI, in collaboration with officials in the department of small business development to enrich themselves,” she said.

The committee recommended that a further forensic investigation should include the years preceding the establishment of the department of small business development, when the BBSDP and CIS grants were belonging to the DTI.

Bhengu said the national development plan had a job creation target of 9.9m by 2030.

“That target cannot be achieved when resources designated to enable small businesses and cooperatives to create much-needed jobs are diverted to line the pockets of greedy officials," she said.