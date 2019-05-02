Your 2019 elections FAQs answered

Registration

4. Can I still register for the 2019 elections?

No. The voters' roll for the 2019 elections closed on February 26 2019. By law no further changes or additions to the roll are allowed.

5. I’ve recently moved. Can I still change my voting station?

No. The voters' roll for the 2019 elections closed on February 26 2019. If you vote in the province in which you're registered, you will get both the national and provincial ballots. If you vote outside of your province, you will still get the national ballot.

6. How can I check my registration info?

Please visit www.elections.org.za, call the IEC helpline on 0800 11 8000 or SMS your ID number to 32810 (R1 per SMS) to get your registration status.

Voting

7. If I'm travelling in SA can I still vote on May 8?

Yes, you can vote at any voting station in SA on May 8. If you vote in the province in which you're registered, you will get both the national and provincial ballots. If you vote outside your province, you will receive only the national ballot.

8. How can I still apply to vote abroad if I am travelling abroad on May 8?

Applications to vote abroad closed on March 13 2019. Unfortunately, if you are out of the country on May 8 and have not successfully submitted a VEC 10 application, you will not be able to vote in the 2019 national election.

9. I’ve lost my ID. What documents can I vote with?

For voting the ONLY valid forms of ID are a green barcoded ID book, smart ID card, or VALID temporary ID certificate. Visit your nearest Home Affairs office for a replacement ID. They will be open on voting day, May 8 2019, to coincide with voting hours from 7am – 9pm.

10. Where is my nearest voting station?

Please call our helpline on 0800 11 8000 for an agent to assist you, or visit the Voting Station Finder page to find your voting station.

Other

11. How do I get a job with the IEC in the 2019 elections?

All positions for the 2019 elections have been filled. Thanks for your interest in our work.

Visit the IEC website for more information.

This article was paid for by the Independent Electoral Commission.