WATCH | 'I'll sweep the floor if asked' - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma responds to deputy presidency speculation

Minister in the presidency for the national planning commission for policy and evaluation, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has responded with openness to the idea of her being called on to serve as the country's deputy president.

This comes after an unverified list of a proposed cabinet has been circulating on social media which speculates on positions if the ANC is victorious after national elections on Wednesday. The list positions Dlamini-Zuma as deputy president under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Minutes after she cast her special vote at the Compensation Trading Store voting station in KwaDukuza in northern KZN on Monday, Dlamini-Zuma addressed media. In response to a question on whether she was ready to become the country's deputy president, she said who becomes the deputy president is the president's prerogative.

"I've always said, if I'm asked to sweep the floor, I'll sweep it very clean - whatever I'm asked to do I will do."