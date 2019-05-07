North West poll violence warning sparks party blame game
07 May 2019 - 06:11
A combination of service delivery protests, a municipal worker strike and political party provocation has been cited as contributing to possible instability in North West when SA goes to the polls on Wednesday.
It recently emerged that North West has been identified as a key hot spot for possible violence and disruptions of this week’s elections as the police, the Electoral Commission of SA and the governing ANC have been on tenterhooks.
