Politics

North West poll violence warning sparks party blame game

07 May 2019 - 06:11 By qaanitah hunter
North West has been identified as a key hot spot for possible violence and disruptions during the elections.
North West has been identified as a key hot spot for possible violence and disruptions during the elections.
Image: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd

A combination of service delivery protests, a municipal worker strike and political party provocation has been cited as contributing to possible instability in North West when SA goes to the polls on Wednesday.

It recently emerged that North West has been identified as a key hot spot for possible violence and disruptions of this week’s elections as the police, the Electoral Commission of SA and the governing ANC have been on tenterhooks.

 

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Transnet chair Popo Molefe in hot seat at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. Jeff Radebe clinches oil exploration agreement with South Sudan Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. #IWantToVoteBut: South Africans talk election day Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X