ANC seeks to reverse sliding support in tough election

The African National Congress faces its toughest electoral test on Wednesday, seeking to reverse a slide in support from voters frustrated by rampant graft and racial inequalities a generation after it won power in South Africa's first all-race poll.

South Africans started voting in national and provincial elections, with queues seen winding from various polling stations. Polling stations will close at 9 pm The exact timing of results is uncertain.

"I'm a member of the ANC but I didn't vote for them this time," said Thabo Makhene, 32, who works in construction at a polling station in the commercial hub of Johannesburg.

"They need to catch a wake-up. The way they run the state, mishandling state funds, they’ve lost their morals."