WATCH | Julius Malema fumes as IEC official tells his wife to remove fake nails before voting
EFF leader Julius Malema was on Wednesday irked by an IEC staff member who apparently instructed his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema to remove her fake nails before she could vote.
The pair were voting at the Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo.
Malema said he found the instruction "bizzare" because there was no such a rule and he approached the electoral officer who cleared Mantwa to vote.
Malema said: "There was some IEC staff member who said to my wife she must take off her nail so that they can put a mark and I found that bizzare. You cannot have such a patriarchal arrangement happening inside the voting station. The electoral officer came and said she can vote with her nail.
WATCH: Julius Malema slams IEC staff member who instructed his wife Mantwa Malema to remove fake nails before voting. The IEC announced yesterday that fake nails were not an impediment to the ink #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/a0OW14y9TA— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) May 8, 2019
"But the person who puts a mark on people, she has a pair of scissors and gives it to people to take off their nails, so I do not know how many people's nails were taken off.
"It must never be costly for people to vote, because to put on nails is money and then you have someone giving you scissors to take them off, are they going to pay for it? So it cannot be. W do not run elections through emotions, you ought to know the rules by heart."
The EFF leader also made it very clear who he voted for:
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema cast his vote for his own party on May 8 2019.
Find out how Limpopo voted in the 2014 general elections with our interactive map below. Visit our elections website and subscribe to notifications to track the results of the 2019 elections in the province.