WATCH | Julius Malema fumes as IEC official tells his wife to remove fake nails before voting

EFF leader Julius Malema was on Wednesday irked by an IEC staff member who apparently instructed his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema to remove her fake nails before she could vote.

The pair were voting at the Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo.

Malema said he found the instruction "bizzare" because there was no such a rule and he approached the electoral officer who cleared Mantwa to vote.

Malema said: "There was some IEC staff member who said to my wife she must take off her nail so that they can put a mark and I found that bizzare. You cannot have such a patriarchal arrangement happening inside the voting station. The electoral officer came and said she can vote with her nail.