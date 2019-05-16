Were the 'indelible' ink pens used on voters faulty? IEC won't say, yet

"The active component [making it hard to remove] in the indelible ink is silver nitrate. We have increased the percentage from 15% to 20% and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research [CSIR] has confirmed that from the samples that they tested, the silver nitrate is in the region of 20% for all the pens that they have tested," said Shiburi.

This appeared to indicate that the concentration was sufficient to leave an indelible mark.

"Where there was fault is an indication that people applied agents that counteracted the effectiveness of that pen," said Shiburi.

Shiburi, who declined to be drawn further on the preliminary test results, said the IEC hoped to provide an update by Monday, once it had received a comprehensive report on the tests.

"For example, if a person applied Vaseline, the ink would not bond as effectively as it does on a dry finger," he explained.

More than 20 people were arrested for alleged voter fraud after the election.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission and political parties would have to reconsider how the commission applied the section 24(a) voting procedure because it undermined the ability for planning.