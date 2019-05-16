Politics

Were the 'indelible' ink pens used on voters faulty? IEC won't say, yet

16 May 2019 - 11:43 By Iavan Pijoos
Parties have raised concerns about the ink used to mark voters' thumbs.
Image: @MichAtagana via Twitter

Preliminary tests have been done on a batch of markers used to ink voters' thumbs on election day on May 8, the IEC said on Thursday.

This after claims that their "indelible" ink could easily be washed off.

IEC deputy chief executive Masego Shiburi said they were yet to make a final determination on whether the pens were faulty, but suggested that the effectiveness of the pens may have been counteracted by "agents" applied to the hands of voters.

There were numerous reports by voters who claimed, and demonstrated how, the ink used on their thumbs could be washed off. This could have made it easier for a person who had already voted to cast a second vote at another station.

The ink was one of the security measures used on voting day by the IEC.

