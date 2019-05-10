IEC calls in statistician-general to tackle alleged electoral fraud

Twenty-two people have thus far been arrested for voter fraud. In Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, 17 people were arrested for voting more than once and in Hluhluwe, two brothers were arrested at a voting station after insisting they had not previously voted - this while indelible ink was still present on their fingers.

Love emphasised that a mere attempt to vote more than once was illegal and punishable by law.

"In the electoral act it is a crime to attempt to vote more than once. The arrest caused the police to conduct an investigation, with the assistance of the voting stations that were impacted," Love said.

"And what you have heard from the police is that in the cases they have done that investigation, even though people attempted, for whatever reason, not any of those were found to have actually voted twice. The mere attempt to have done so, whether you succeeded in doing so or did not succeed to do so, is punishable."

IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo said results should be concluded by midnight.

"We are just about to conclude the results collation process. At the moment, 96% of all voting stations in the country have declared results," he said.

"This has been a mammoth task, a mammoth responsibility. However, it gives us pleasure as a commission that we are about to conclude what the constitution demands of us. By midnight, we would have concluded the 779 voting stations still to capture."