Politics

It’s a smear campaign, says embattled Durban mayor

17 May 2019 - 05:50 By bongani mthethwa
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Jackie Clausen

The eThekwini municipality has rubbished the authenticity of a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly involving the mayor discussing ways to remove the city manager.

The messages, which have gone viral, purport to be between embattled Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and some members of the controversial Delangokubona Business Forum in which they chat about ways to remove city manager Sipho Nzuza.

