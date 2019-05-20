Politics

KZN premier-elect Sihle Zikalala to be sworn in on Wednesday

20 May 2019 - 13:41 By Bongani Mthethwa
KZN premier-elect Sihle Zikalala is expected to give a brief address after being sworn in on Wednesday.
KZN premier-elect Sihle Zikalala is expected to give a brief address after being sworn in on Wednesday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect Sihle Zikalala will be sworn in as head of the province by  KZN judge president Achmat Jappie in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Zikalala is expected to give a brief address to members of the provincial legislature. This will be followed by another short address by the newly elected speaker of the provincial legislature, who will then preside over the election of the deputy speaker.

The first sitting of the sixth KZN legislature will also include the swearing in of all members of the eight political parties who got seats in the legislature: the ANC, IFP, DA, EFF, MF, NFP, ACDP and ATM. The ceremony will be presided over by Judge Jappie.

Disgruntled ANC KZN members want leader to accept memorandum

Demonstrators have given the leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal until Monday to reach out to them and receive their memorandum.
Politics
2 days ago

The ANC received 54.22% of the votes in the recent elections - a decline from the 65.3% it achieved in 2014.

The IFP regained its status as the official opposition after garnering 16.34% of the votes, dislodging the DA, which got 13.4%. The EFF became the fourth-largest party in the province with 9.71% of the votes.

In 2014 the IFP lost its status as official opposition in the province to the DA, but the party has made a stunning comeback since the 2016 local government elections, changing the political landscape in the province by regaining outright majorities in several KZN municipalities.

The business of the day on Wednesday will conclude with the adoption of the standing rules of the KZN legislature, the appointment of permanent delegates to the national council of provinces (NCOP), resolutions per party and the nominations of a chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the NCOP.

READ MORE:

I didn't know about Durban mayor's arrest, claims KZN premier-elect

KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect Sihle Zikalala has distanced himself from an audio clip which suggests he knew about the arrest of eThekwini mayor ...
Politics
5 days ago

ANC decides on premiers - and 5 of the 7 are men

The ANC’s National Executive Committee has announced that five of the seven premier candidates agreed upon will be male.
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'All the speculations are wrong' - Mabuza on rumours that he will be removed as ... Politics
  2. Salim Essa: the state-capture mastermind in the shadows Politics
  3. 'I was not fired': ANC Western Cape spokesperson demands apology Politics
  4. KZN premier-elect Sihle Zikalala to be sworn in on Wednesday Politics
  5. R1bn price hike for locomotives was excessive, state capture inquiry told Politics

Latest Videos

Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
X