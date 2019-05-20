KZN premier-elect Sihle Zikalala to be sworn in on Wednesday

KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect Sihle Zikalala will be sworn in as head of the province by KZN judge president Achmat Jappie in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Zikalala is expected to give a brief address to members of the provincial legislature. This will be followed by another short address by the newly elected speaker of the provincial legislature, who will then preside over the election of the deputy speaker.

The first sitting of the sixth KZN legislature will also include the swearing in of all members of the eight political parties who got seats in the legislature: the ANC, IFP, DA, EFF, MF, NFP, ACDP and ATM. The ceremony will be presided over by Judge Jappie.