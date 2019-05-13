ANC decides on premiers - and 5 of the 7 are men

The ANC’s National Executive Committee has announced that five of the seven premier candidates agreed upon will be male.

But, in an effort to ensure gender parity, the NEC has instructed that all speakers of provincial legislatures be females.

The NEC met on Monday in Irene, east of Pretoria, to nominate candidates to serve as premiers in the eight provinces in which it received the majority vote after last week’s election.

“The NEC further agreed that in provinces where premiers are men, then at least 60% of the Provincial Executive must be constituted by women,” said party secretary-general Ace Magashule in a statement.