Police officials who tried to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni mayor arrested

Three police officials who allegedly tried to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina have been arrested.

The trio is alleged to have claimed to have a dossier implicating Masina, city manager Imogen Mashazi, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) in charge of human settlements Lesiba Mpya, and other senior political figures within the region in corruption and malfeasance.

Moreover, the accused are said to have been behind WhatsApp messages that went viral three months ago claiming that Masina's administration was engaged in corrupt activities. The messages were apparently an attempt to intimidate Masina and Mpya into paying the R5m to the police officials.