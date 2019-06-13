The moment Trevor Manuel realised democracy was in danger
13 June 2019 - 07:00
There was a moment in 2008, when Trevor Manuel’s resignation letter as finance minister was leaked to the media, that he came to realise SA’s hard-won democracy was in danger.
Gwede Mantashe and Kgalema Motlanthe had tried to dissuade him from quitting after the ANC removed Thabo Mbeki as president, but his principles would not allow him to stay, he revealed on Tuesday.
