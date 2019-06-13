Politics

The moment Trevor Manuel realised democracy was in danger

13 June 2019 - 07:00 By Mpumzi Zuzile
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says he walked away from government after former President Thabo Mbeki was removed from power because his principles couldn't allow him to stay.
Image: James Oatway

There was a moment in 2008, when Trevor Manuel’s resignation letter as finance minister was leaked to the media, that he came to realise SA’s hard-won democracy was in danger.

Gwede Mantashe and Kgalema Motlanthe had tried to dissuade him from quitting after the ANC removed Thabo Mbeki as president, but his principles would not allow him to stay, he revealed on Tuesday.

 

