WATCH LIVE | State capture: former SAA CFO Phumeza Nhantsi continues her testimony

19 June 2019 - 10:02 By TIMESLIVE

Former SA Airways (SAA) chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi will continue her testimony before the Zondo commission on Wednesday.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.


On Tuesday, Nhantsi told the commission that she realised that she was being used as "a vehicle for people to enrich themselves" after she found out that the board of a company from which the airline wanted to solicit a R15bn loan was chaired by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's sister.

Also expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday is BNP Capital director Daniel Mahlangu, SA Express security management division manager Nhlanhla Timothy Ngwenya and SA Express commercial general manager Arson Malola-Phiri. 

