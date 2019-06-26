Why EFF MP Naledi Chirwa's maiden Sona speech won the hearts of South Africans
Student activist and newly elected EFF MP Naledi Chirwa's maiden speech during the Sona debate on Tuesday struck a cord with many South Africans who praised her fearlessness in speaking out on the plight of black people.
Corrective rape, the murder of Fees Must Fall activists, women abuse and landlessness were among the burning issues Chirwa addressed.
While Chirwa's fiery address was found by many to be reflective of society, ANC House whip Bheki Radebe did not share this view and asked that Chirwa withdraw her remarks on the murder of Fees Must Fall activists on the grounds that they were unparliamentary.
The EFF leadership's attempts to keep Chirwa from withdrawing her remarks, on the basis that a maiden speech cannot be interrupted, were futile.
She withdrew, but maintained that "it is not a lie".
On Twitter, many hailed Chirwa. Here is a snapshot of the responses:
Fearless @NalediChirwa @EFFSouthAfrica @mandelalegacy Thy Queendom come. Wear your crown and sit on the throne #ProudMom 💓💓💓💚💚💚— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 25, 2019
"Teach your daughters to reject likability. Her job is not to be likable, her job is to be her full self, a self that is honest and aware of the equal humanity of other people"— Oshun~God is a woman (@T_Bae_coupe) June 26, 2019
~ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie@NalediChirwa you're my #WCW women are the real architecs of society ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/a449O6MrAr
Naledi Chirwa is the youth radicalism we needed in that Parliament. She is YOUNG, BLACK and FEMALE! #SONADebate— Chairperson (@MarvelHlungwani) June 25, 2019
@NalediChirwa makes us all proud as the youth.— Son of the book. (@MightiJamie) June 25, 2019
That maiden speech announces very clearly that it will not be business as usual in Parliament.
The youth, The womxn, The Queer of this country will not ignore the failings of the government.
Dreamville is being exposed.
Dynamite comes in small packages #SONADebate #NalediChirwa pic.twitter.com/F9kbGTsqvO— Koena. (@ThabaKoena) June 25, 2019
Honarabla Naledi Chirwa— LAND AND JOBS (@i_malema) June 25, 2019
😭😭💔💔
Our ancestors are happy with Thandi message.
As black people we are all Thandi's.
My Vote is speaking loud in Parliament.
Thank you my leader.#SonaDebate pic.twitter.com/kVhHN7Uj3M
Naledi is LEADERSHIP!— Kim Heller (@kimheller3) June 25, 2019
Congratulations on a powerful maiden speak in Parliament @NalediChirwa 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
🙏🏽 Thank you for honoring the #FeesMustFall students who were criminalized and killed for asking for #FreeEducation 💔💔💔💔💔#SONA19 #SonaDebate #NalediChirwa #EFF pic.twitter.com/KKKbqWxIJY
Watching ANC MPs try bring down @NalediChirwa , while the Deputy speaker fails to protect her. It’s such a shame. Naledi your voice matters! You are one of the pillars of this generation. A Queen 👑 ✊🏾#NalediChirwa #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/phE30fF93q— Tokelo Baepile (@TokeloBaepile) June 25, 2019
When #NalediChirwa's maiden speech was interrupted twice from the other side of the house, I knew the establishment is rattled. More confirmation that my vote was never wasted.#SonaDebate— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) June 25, 2019