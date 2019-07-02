Politics

Makhura talks tough, and his executive have their work cut out

02 July 2019 - 07:00 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
David Makhura. (File photo)
Image: GCIS via Flickr

While Gauteng premier David Makhura’s state of the province address on Monday seemed scant on detail, he used the platform to put his MECs on terms, giving them 100 days to submit performance plans to his office. 

His statement about performance contracts mirrors that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, when announcing his new cabinet, said such contracts would be signed by “each and every one of the ministers and deputy ministers”.

