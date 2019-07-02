Makhura talks tough, and his executive have their work cut out
02 July 2019 - 07:00
While Gauteng premier David Makhura’s state of the province address on Monday seemed scant on detail, he used the platform to put his MECs on terms, giving them 100 days to submit performance plans to his office.
His statement about performance contracts mirrors that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, when announcing his new cabinet, said such contracts would be signed by “each and every one of the ministers and deputy ministers”.
