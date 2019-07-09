NPA looking at outstanding TRC cases: Batohi

She reminded MPs that the TRC had recommended that the NPA prosecute cases where people were refused amnesty by the commissions for “apartheid crimes”.

“The NPA is looking at cases where amnesty was refused and cases where amnesty wasn't applied for,” she said.

She said the judgement in the João Rodrigues matter had strengthened her hand because in it, the judge ordered the national director of public prosecutions to consider whether action should be considered against officials in and outside the NPA at the time for possible interference with the work of the authority.

Batohi said the judge had found that there had been interference in the NPA being able to do its work with regard to prosecuting certain individuals.

This, she said, placed an onus on her to put in place a mechanism that will look at what happened which led to the NPA not being able to conduct its mandate.

The high court in Joburg dismissed Rodrigues's application for a permanent stay of prosecution last month ruling that he should face trial for his role in the 1971 murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

Rodrigues, 80, is facing a charge of premeditated murder and another of defeating the ends of justice. He is seeking to appeal the decision.

Batohi said they were also looking at having one coordinated process to deal with the issue.

“It's pointless having parallel tracks looking at the same thing. In order to also deal with resource constraints, at the moment there is a court directive for the NPA to look into this but there are calls for a commission of inquiry and the Zondo commission to look into these issues,” she said.