EFF to join the legal battle to defend the Public Protector against Gordhan

The Economic Freedom Fighters said on Thursday it had instructed its lawyers to join in the defence of the public protector in the court application for an urgent interdict lodged by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan lodged an urgent application on Wednesday to suspend and interdict the enforcement of the remedial orders by the public protector, and also to review her report she issued last Friday.

This follows the release of a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday on her investigation into the establishment of the South African Revenue Service’s “rogue unit”.

Mkhwebane found that the setting up of the unit, approved by Gordhan, was in violation of the constitution.