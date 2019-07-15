Politics

IN PICTURES | Under pressure: Seven images showing a reluctant Zuma at Zondo Commission

15 July 2019 - 11:38 By timeslive
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma began his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.


Zuma is expected to deliver an opening address before he receives questions from the commission.

Proceedings started with his lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, saying his client "will connect his own dots".

In a brief statement to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Sikhakhane said they, as his lawyers, have not had an opportunity to consult Zuma about the nature of his testimony or whether he might "oust" or implicate certain partiese.

Former president Jacob Zuma readies himself to testify before Judge Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear for the first time before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Politics
4 hours ago
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the state capture inquiry, led by Judge Raymond Zondo, on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture commission in Parktown, Johannesburg
Image: ALON SKUY
Jacob Zuma arrives to testify at the state capture inquiry, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

