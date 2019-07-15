Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated testimony

Editor's Note: Feed starts at 10am

15 July 2019 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear for the first time before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zuma stands accused of having abused his executive powers by making decisions that allowed for various government departments and state institutions to be repurposed and looted during his nine years in office.

On Friday, the commission heard aviation-related testimony from the director of Neo Solutions, Vivien Natasen.

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard testified before the commission on Thursday.

READ MORE

Zuma’s date with Zondo: will he name his ‘detractors’?

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Hold onto reality as Zuma and his legal team do everything they can to lead Zondo down the rabbit hole

A week of reckoning lies ahead. SA has waited for years to hear former president Jacob Zuma respond to the mountain of allegations that he colluded ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

8 key issues Jacob Zuma will have to address when he testifies at the Zondo inquiry

The ghosts of Jacob Zuma's past will come back to haunt him when he appears for the first time before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state ...
News
1 day ago

Beware the man with nothing to lose

PIC's Matjila reticent on his own alleged sins but voluble on those of others
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Malema warns more disruption aimed at Gordhan Politics
  2. EFF Student Command’s third national assembly in four quotes from Julius Malema Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated testimony Politics
  4. Funny or disrespectful? Mixed reactions to Jacob Zuma's 'brighten up your day' ... Politics
  5. Accountability & side-steps: All eyes on Jacob Zuma at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X