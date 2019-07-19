Politics

SACP caught in social media storm after supporting Gordhan

19 July 2019 - 09:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Deputy general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Social media is up in arms following the SACP's backing of embattled public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and rejection of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report regarding the formation of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) "rogue unit".

During a press conference held at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the SACP  joined many who have called for a review into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

SACP deputy general secretary ,Solly Mapaila, said Gordhan must be protected. "People like Gordhan must be protected by all of us, all of us will fall one by one, corruption will never be defeated."

 Twitter questioned Mapaila and the SACP's stance.

