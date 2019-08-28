More fireworks expected as former Free State MEC continues state capture testimony

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana pulled no punches at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday in his testimony about ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Dukwana lashed about at the state of the party. He was also critical of ANC members who joined for self-enrichment.

One of the people he took particular aim at was Magashule, who, Dukwana said, ran a "parallel system" of patronage which compromised various institutions in the Free State, where he once was premier.

"There are those who just joined the ANC because they think that by associating with the ANC, they will get certain things," he told the commission.

"But they are those who are revolutionary, who were activists at some stage, when there was nothing for them, when it was risky to be involved in these things, with no reward whatsoever ... I don’t think it puts the organisation in a bad light when we deal with these matters," he said.