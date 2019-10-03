I did no dodgy deeds and I can prove it, says Nathi Mthethwa
Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa has shot down allegations by former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen that he interfered in the appointment of Richard Mdluli as Crime Intelligence head and then unduly benefited from the secret service account.
Mthethwa, currently the minister of sport, arts and culture, states his case in a 15-page affidavit submitted to the state capture inquiry, which Times Select has seen.
He deals with three main allegations set out by Booysen in his testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that:
- Mthethwa irregularly appointed Mdluli as head of Crime Intelligence in 2009;
- Security upgrades were installed at Mthethwa’s private residence using funds from the Crime Intelligence secret service account; and
- Mthethwa interfered in an investigation into the so-called Cato Manor unit.
