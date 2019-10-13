Jacob Zuma due at state capture commission next week
Former president Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear before the chairperson of the state capture inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, from October 21 to 25.
The period between November 11-15 has also been set aside for Zuma.
The dates have been modified. He was previously expected to return to the commission on October 14.
Zondo, meanwhile, has released a document with areas of interest that the former president needs to address.
The document was sent to Zuma's counsel in respect of an agreement reached between both parties when Zuma appeared before the commission in July.
The document highlights points of interest from testimony given by witnesses who've implicated Zuma.
These include his relationship with the Gupta family, the proposed nuclear deal with Russia, why he fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan, and details about his relationship with the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
The witnesses include former government spokesperson Themba Maseko‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
The commission will resume its hearings on Wednesday this week, October 16, with evidence related to the Vrede dairy farm project.