'We'll collapse as a country if we continue at this rate': Herman Mashaba

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba plans to relax on an island before he embarks on his big plans, which could see him join another political party.

Mashaba was speaking on the 702 breakfast show with Bongani Bingwa on Tuesday.

He was one of the top leaders in the Democratic Alliance (DA) to resign and withdraw his membership from the embattled party last month after the appointment of Hellen Zille as the party's federal council chairperson.

The party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, also resigned and recently announced he would start a new political party.

Mashaba was asked if he intended to join Maimane’s party, but was reluctant to say.

“ I spoke to Mmusi yesterday, after few attempts to get hold of him. Unfortunately he lives in Cape Town. I said: 'Mmusi, I can’t talk to you over the phone. Let us discuss, let’s have couple of hours to discuss.' He said he’ll let me know,” he told 702.

Mashaba served as mayor for three years.

Highlighting his biggest achievements during his three-year tenure, Mashaba said he was proud to have left the city in good financial standing.

“I am leaving the city with the best financial position, confirmed by the National Treasury two weeks ago, and by Moody’s in terms of the improvement in our financial position,” he said.