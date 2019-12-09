Turok died at a crucial time for the ANC, party says

The ANC has expressed its dismay about the death of anti-apartheid activist Ben Turok on Monday.

“As the ANC, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Uncle Ben, as we fondly called him,” read a statement issued by the office of chief whip, Pemmy Majodina.

She said Turok died at a crucial time.

“Veterans of our glorious movement are leaving us at a critical time, when organisational unity and renewal needs leaders of their calibre and political wisdom in rebuilding our movement. His immense political contribution is by far beyond any measure,” Majodina said.

Turok died on Monday morning. He was 92.