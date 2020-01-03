Politics

'Fallout' denied as public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu resigns

03 January 2020 - 16:41 By Andisiwe Makinana
Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pictured, appointed Vussy Mahlangu as the instituition's CEO in 2018. File photo.
Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pictured, appointed Vussy Mahlangu as the instituition's CEO in 2018. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The office of the public protector confirmed on Friday that its CEO, Vussy Mahlangu, had resigned.

Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told TimesLIVE that Mahlangu had resigned in December “to pursue other opportunities”.

“He is serving notice,” added Segalwe.

Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appointed Mahlangu as the institution's CEO in May 2018.

Mahlangu was dismissed as a deputy director-general in the rural development and land reform department in the wake of a scandal involving the handing over of a farm to a Luthuli House employee.

The Public Servants' Association made a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act last month for details of Mahlangu's appointment, saying it was in the public interest to know how he came to be appointed before clearing his name.

Sources close to the institution claim that Mahlangu's departure followed a fallout between himself and Mkhwebane, an allegation dismissed as "incorrect" by Segalwe. 

MORE

I’ll prove my Mkhwebane spy claims, vows DA MP

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal to prove she was justified in claiming public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was a ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Media reports part of a plot to 'remove me from office': Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Sunday slammed claims made in two media reports concerning her investigations into the Vrede dairy project and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Corruption probe: Mkhwebane lets top politicians off the hook

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has closed a number of investigations into several high-ranking political leaders – including former speaker of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. EFF student command threatens anarchy at SA universities Politics
  2. 'Fallout' denied as public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu resigns Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane's monumental 2019: six highlights Politics
  4. Helen Zille to give 600,000 fake followers the chop on Twitter Politics
  5. Five Zondo moments that had SA talking this year Politics

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X