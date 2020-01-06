January 8 ANC rally will bring hope to the poor, says Ace Magashule

The ANC will use its January 8 rally to inspire hope at a time of unemployment and inequality, it says.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, however, did not say how the party would do this.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Kimberley on Monday afternoon, Magashule said the challenges facing South Africa were not unique.

“We just want to say to South Africans that the world over, globally, there are those challenges of unemployment, the challenges of poverty - it’s not just a South African thing,” he said.

The top structure of the ANC was meeting to draft its annual January 8 statement, which is seen as a rallying call to its members and branches.