January 8 ANC rally will bring hope to the poor, says Ace Magashule
The ANC will use its January 8 rally to inspire hope at a time of unemployment and inequality, it says.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, however, did not say how the party would do this.
Addressing the media at the sidelines of a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Kimberley on Monday afternoon, Magashule said the challenges facing South Africa were not unique.
“We just want to say to South Africans that the world over, globally, there are those challenges of unemployment, the challenges of poverty - it’s not just a South African thing,” he said.
The top structure of the ANC was meeting to draft its annual January 8 statement, which is seen as a rallying call to its members and branches.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the statement on Saturday in Kimberley. Before that, party leaders are expected to reach out to communities across the Northern Cape all week.
Magashule said the ANC would use the week to reassert itself as a “pro-poor party”.
“We will give South Africans hope that things will be better tomorrow and will be better than today,” he said.
Unemployment is currently at 29.1%, with the situation dire in the Northern Cape.
With the effects of bad service delivery glaring across the province, Magashule said this week would be a time for party leaders to “witness the weakness and shortcomings” and come up with solutions.
“The ANC is an organisation that is pro-poor,” he said.
Magashule condemned a recent attempt by the provincial government to extend liquor trading hours for the duration of the ANC festivities, saying it was out of order.
All party leaders would be with the people during the week, he said.
“I have spoken to the minister of police that you don’t see the president anywhere except with the masses. You won’t see us anywhere except with the masses.”